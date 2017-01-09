LEADERS

    Judiciary

    Accused judge, Justice Ademola seeks accelerated hearing in corruption case

    A Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, accused of corruption, has asked for an accelerated hearing into his ongoing trial earlier scheduled to continue January 18. Mr. Ademola and his wife, Olubowale, who is currently the Lagos State Head of service, were arraigned on an 11-count charge on December 13. The duo were accused of

    Health

    Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice

    Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not

    Security

    Despite ‘defeat’, Boko Haram still targeting military bases, civilian JTF

    Boko Haram killed at least five soldiers at a military base in northeast Nigeria, while suicide bombers killed three people in the key city of Maiduguri, the authorities said on Monday. The weekend attacks will again prompt questions about the extent to which the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force, as Nigeria’s government

    Top
    Show Buttons
    Hide Buttons