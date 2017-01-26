Nigeria’s government on Wednesday arraigned a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, alongside a judge of the Federal High Court, Adeniyi Ademola, and his wife, Olubowale. Mr. Ademola and his wife, a former Head of Service in Lagos State, were arraigned on an 11-count charge in December for alleged fraud. They were later granted bail…
Judiciary
Senior lawyer charged with bribing Nigerian judge with N30 million, BMW
Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice
Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not…
3 suicide bombers, vigilante die in multiple explosions in Maiduguri
Two suicide bombers struck in Maiduguri, Borno state capital on Wednesday. A witness told TheCable that the first blast occurred around 2am, while the second did not come till about 5:30am. The first suicide bomber was said to have targeted the home of a youth vigilante, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF),…