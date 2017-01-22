LEADERS

    Judiciary

    Senior lawyer charged with bribing Nigerian judge with N30 million, BMW

    Nigeria’s government on Wednesday arraigned a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, alongside a judge of the Federal High Court, Adeniyi Ademola, and his wife, Olubowale. Mr. Ademola and his wife, a former Head of Service in Lagos State, were arraigned on an 11-count charge in December for alleged fraud. They were later granted bail

    Health

    Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice

    Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not

    Security

    Nigeria may deploy faulty Alpha jets responsible for killing IDPs to Gambia

    There are concerns that the faulty Alpha jets that were responsible for the mistake bombing of innocent IDPs would likely be on duty in the Gambia if the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS), goes ahead with proposed military action against President Yahya Jammeh who has refused to leave office after being defeated in a

    Top
    Show Buttons
    Hide Buttons