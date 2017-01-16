Nigeria’s government on Wednesday arraigned a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, alongside a judge of the Federal High Court, Adeniyi Ademola, and his wife, Olubowale. Mr. Ademola and his wife, a former Head of Service in Lagos State, were arraigned on an 11-count charge in December for alleged fraud. They were later granted bail…
Judiciary
Senior lawyer charged with bribing Nigerian judge with N30 million, BMW
Health
Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice
Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not…
Security
President Buhari reacts to blasts at University of Maiduguri mosque, invokes God’s wrath on perpetrators
President Muhammadu Buhari has invoked God’s wrath on perpetrators of the early Monday morning bomb blast at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri. The president who reacted via a statement by Femi Adesina, his Special adviser on Media and Publicity, described the bombing, which claimed the lives of four persons including Aliyu Mani, a…