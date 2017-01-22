Nigeria’s government on Wednesday arraigned a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, alongside a judge of the Federal High Court, Adeniyi Ademola, and his wife, Olubowale. Mr. Ademola and his wife, a former Head of Service in Lagos State, were arraigned on an 11-count charge in December for alleged fraud. They were later granted bail…
LEADERS
-
Appointment Speculators After Me-Lokpobiri
-
Breaking… Dapo Olorunyomi, Premium Times Publisher Arrested
-
Breaking…Buhari proceeds on two weeks leave over undisclosed illness
-
Breaking: Osinbajo is Acting President as Buhari goes on sick leave again
-
Nigeria may deploy faulty Alpha jets responsible for killing IDPs to Gambia
NEWS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
EDUCATION
VIDEOS
Judiciary
Senior lawyer charged with bribing Nigerian judge with N30 million, BMW
Health
Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice
Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not…
Security
Nigeria may deploy faulty Alpha jets responsible for killing IDPs to Gambia
There are concerns that the faulty Alpha jets that were responsible for the mistake bombing of innocent IDPs would likely be on duty in the Gambia if the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS), goes ahead with proposed military action against President Yahya Jammeh who has refused to leave office after being defeated in a…