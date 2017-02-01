Two weeks to the expiration of the three months tenure of Walter Onnoghen as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, there is growing disquiet over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to forward his name to the Senate for confirmation as substantive head of Nigeria’s judiciary. The National Judicial Council had on October 6, 2016 recommended…
LEADERS
-
Saraki, Dogara others face impeachment as NGO releases details of alleged N630million fraud
-
SGF: SERAP has been bought for 2019 polls – 38 CSOs
-
APC moves to cover corruption, asks Senator Shehu Sani to stop washing party’s dirty linen in public
-
Dickson mourns Pere Ajuwa, says death painful to Bayelsa, Ijaw nation
-
Officers held as Customs seize 661 riffles in Lagos
NEWS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
EDUCATION
VIDEOS
Judiciary
2 weeks to Onnoghen’s exit as Nigeria’s Acting Chief Justice, lawyers criticise Buhari’s inaction
Health
How Buhari administration’s action encouraged quackery in Nigerian medical profession
The Nigerian Medical Association has said the dissolution of the board of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, two months into the life of the Muhammadu Buhari administration without reconstituting a new one has worsened incidents of quack doctors in Nigeria. The NMA, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the board…
Security
Coalition urges remnant of Boko Haram to surrender at peace rally
Following the successes recorded so far in the fight against boko haram in the North east, the Northern Coalition against Terrorism, NCAT has urged the remnant of the sect to surrender in the interest of peace. The coalition also urged the backers and sponsors of the sect to sheath their sword so that peace can…