    Concerns over trial of judges as SANs refuse FGs offer to join prosecution team

    About 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria have rejected Federal Government’s briefs for the prosecution of some judges lined up for trial on corruption charges, The PUNCH has learnt. Top sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice confirmed to our correspondent on Wednesday that some of the SANs who rejected the briefs were part of the

    Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice

    Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not

    Presidency denies sack of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman

    Contrary to reports, Ibrahim Magu, has not been relieved of his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the presidency has said. The Guardian newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying Mr. Magu had been asked to vacate his seat by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. Although Mr.

