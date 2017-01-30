Two weeks to the expiration of the three months tenure of Walter Onnoghen as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, there is growing disquiet over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to forward his name to the Senate for confirmation as substantive head of Nigeria’s judiciary. The National Judicial Council had on October 6, 2016 recommended…
Southern Kaduna killings: Produce Fulani herdsmen you paid money – Apostle Suleman tells El-Rufai
Roger Federer Defeats Rafael Nadal for His 5th Australian Open Title
Nigeria's oil-rich communities abandoned in shocking poverty despite huge wealth
2 soldiers, 8 civilians killed in Boko Haram ambush
DICKSON: A rising star from the Niger Delta
Judiciary
2 weeks to Onnoghen's exit as Nigeria's Acting Chief Justice, lawyers criticise Buhari's inaction
Health
Oshiomhole: Nigerian doctors go abroad for medical checkup… why deny Buhari his right?
Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo governor, says he can’t understand why there’s such a “big issue” over President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign trip for medical checkup — when even Nigerian doctors do the same. Oshiomhole said as governor, he used state funds to sponsor medical checkups abroad for “farmers, villagers, politicians, ordinary people, and the media”. The…
Security
General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has asked the Federal Government to compel Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to produce Fulani herdsmen to whom money was paid so as to disabuse the minds of Nigerians that Christians are not the target of President Muhammadu’s administration. The cleric in a statement by…