    2 weeks to Onnoghen’s exit as Nigeria’s Acting Chief Justice, lawyers criticise Buhari’s inaction

    Two weeks to the expiration of the three months tenure of Walter Onnoghen as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, there is growing disquiet over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to forward his name to the Senate for confirmation as substantive head of Nigeria’s judiciary. The National Judicial Council had on October 6, 2016 recommended

    How Buhari administration’s action encouraged quackery in Nigerian medical profession

    The Nigerian Medical Association has said the dissolution of the board of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, two months into the life of the Muhammadu Buhari administration without reconstituting a new one has worsened incidents of quack doctors in Nigeria. The NMA, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the board

    Coalition urges remnant of Boko Haram to surrender at peace rally

    Following the successes recorded so far in the fight against boko haram in the North east, the Northern Coalition against Terrorism, NCAT has urged the remnant of the sect to surrender in the interest of peace. The coalition also urged the backers and sponsors of the sect to sheath their sword so that peace can

