Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, former military governor of Kaduna state, has urged the senate not to confirm any nominee for the position of chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) apart from Walter Onnoghen. In November, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Onnoghen – the most senior justice of supreme court – as acting CJN following the retirement of Mahmoud…
The Nigerian Medical Association has said the dissolution of the board of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, two months into the life of the Muhammadu Buhari administration without reconstituting a new one has worsened incidents of quack doctors in Nigeria. The NMA, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the board…
Security operatives believed to be from the State Security Service on Friday broke into the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related equipment. Olajide Adediran, the CoreTV managing director, told PREMIUM TIMES the operatives also shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around…