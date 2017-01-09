A Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, accused of corruption, has asked for an accelerated hearing into his ongoing trial earlier scheduled to continue January 18. Mr. Ademola and his wife, Olubowale, who is currently the Lagos State Head of service, were arraigned on an 11-count charge on December 13. The duo were accused of…
NEWS
Despite ‘defeat’, Boko Haram still targeting military bases, civilian JTF
193 Chibok Girls: Buhari has failed woefully – Ezekwesili
NASS still considering Bill to ‘forcibly’ take land from Nigerians for cattle grazing
Fleecing High Commission: Aisha Buhari retracts, agrees £7000 spent on ‘simple protocol’
POLITICS
BUSINESS
EDUCATION
VIDEOS
Judiciary
Accused judge, Justice Ademola seeks accelerated hearing in corruption case
Health
Nigeria releases test results on suspected plastic rice
Recent reports of plastic rice in Nigeria were untrue as the suspicious shipment merely contained a significant amount of contaminants, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said. The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said though the rice was found not…
Security
Despite ‘defeat’, Boko Haram still targeting military bases, civilian JTF
Boko Haram killed at least five soldiers at a military base in northeast Nigeria, while suicide bombers killed three people in the key city of Maiduguri, the authorities said on Monday. The weekend attacks will again prompt questions about the extent to which the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force, as Nigeria’s government…