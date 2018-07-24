Group accuses ex NEMA DG, others of plan to frustrate Buhari, petitions DSS

A group, the Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative has petitioned the Department of State Services, DSS over plans by the former Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and one Hafsat Shaibu to frustrate the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in the petition dated July 16, 2018 and signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Solomon Adodo raised alarm over plan by Sani Sidi and Shaibu to also cripple activities at the NEMA headquarters.

Adodo in the petition said ordinarily the group would have ignored their plans but the recent discovery that their plan is also aimed at destroying NEMA is part of a wider plot to shut down the entire country with crises.

“Targeting NEMA is meant to ensure that the Government is unable to manage emergencies arising from the breakdown of law and order being plotted by Shuaibu, Sidi and their other collaborators

“An advanced phase of the plot is that Nigeria will then be compelled to accept foreign domination once it is unable to internally manage its own emergency situations”he said

The group while further alleging that the duo of Sanu Sidi and Shaibu have enriched themselves when they held sway at the helm of affairs at NEMA said the situation then made IDPs to publicly protest against neglect by the Government.

“Sidi did not only defraud NEMA but now deployed the proceeds of the corruption for obstructing justice by paying bribes to federal lawmakers to indict other persons for the theft of public funds at NEMA”he said

The group said it was forced to write the petition due to the activities of those agents and their collaborators who finance and sponsor terrorism in the country just to prove that they are untouchable even after stealing public funds.

“It is on record that Shuaibu lives a lifestyle that is way above her means and in recent times has been holding meetings with groups and persons suspected to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN and could have financed their recent attempts to to overwhelm security personnel in Abuja”

“We understand that she had contacts with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to repeat an outing similar to the IMN attack in Abuja while she has also had talks with persons of extreme views with the intention of causing serious mayhem randomly across the country”the group alleged in the petition.

The group further urged the DSS to deploy its good office to investigate Hafsat Shaibu and Engineer Sani Sidi for their roles in stealing public funds to attempt destabilizing and sacking a demicratically and legitimately elected Government

“We believe Nigerians deserve to be protected from whatever these two hardened entities are planning”the group said