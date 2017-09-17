‎CSO Endorses IPOB Proscription, calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

The Centre for Social Justice,Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has backed the proscription of the the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its declaration by the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organisation.

CESJET also demanded an immediate arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

At a press conference in Abuja today,CESJET lauded the Nigerian Military for taking the bold step and doing the needful by declaring IPOB as a terrorist group.

CESJET also commended the South-East Governors for daring to proscribe IPOB even when they are daily blackmailed politically with threats of being labeled as traitors of their ethnicity.

CESJET, Executive Secretary, ‎Comrade Ikpa Isaac also called on the National Assembly, the Presidency (Executive) and the Judiciary to adopt a common front in dealing with the menace of IPOB as a terror group by taking all the steps expected of them.

“No room should be left for these terrorists to maneuver or manipulate the system to continue intimidating and threatening citizens. Since IPOB reportedly enjoyed massive financial, intellectual and political support from highly placed persons from the South-East, we proposed that the Federal Government delivers an amnesty package for those who funded or supported IPOB up until Friday September 15, 2017 to offer them the chance of distancing themselves from the terror group.

“Anyone subsequently found to be aiding and abetting the group should be treated in accordance with the Terrorism Prevention (Amended) Act 2013”.

CESJET also said, “We implore the governors to back the proscription order up with actions. They must immediately audit their cabinets to identify IPOB supporters and sympathizers in their folds since such people can sabotage them from inside.

“We however note that the Governors did not prescribe any punishment for these terrorists for the evil they had brought upon the land in the last few years. There was neither any indication as to what would happen to anyone that continues to carry out activities under the name of IPOB.

Furthermore, nothing was said of the other franchises that the terrorists use to operate, like the Biafra Zionists Movement. They did not talk about their sponsors and sources of funding.

There was no mention of justice for the innocent Nigerians killed by these miscreants in the last few days. These are questions still begging for answers”.

CESJET called on the South-East Governors to be categorical in the terms of reference security agencies will act upon to enforce the proscription of the group.

According to the group,”We also observed that there was no call for the immediate arrest of Nnamdi Kanu as the leader of IPOB terrorist group or any other person who goes out in the name of the group or its violent agitation. All these people, including the lawyer to Kanu, are accomplices that must be treated as such.

End