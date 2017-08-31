‎EFCC prosecuting own officials for alleged corruption – Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says some of its officials are currently being prosecuted for corruption in various courts across the country.

The Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Magu, who did not immediately give the number of the affected officials, said he would not condone any act of corruption in the agency.

“Recently, we had to discharge about nine cadet officers because they have problem with their certificates from various institutions.

“We are also prosecuting a lot of officers. Some of them are already in court.

“There is a way you can help us. Just like you can help us with information regarding corrupt practices outside the EFCC, and proceeds of corruption, you can also assist in giving us the information.”

He said the agency would not condone any act of corruption but needed public aid.

“I cannot be everywhere but I am telling you I don’t spare any allegation no matter how little, we make sure we investigate.