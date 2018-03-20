’10 killed’ as ‘herdsmen’ hit Kogi again

At least 10 people, including Onu Agbenema, a traditional ruler, Musa Edibo, his wife, were killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Omala local government area of Kogi state.

According to PUNCH, the victims were killed on Monday in Agbenema, Aj’Ichekpa, Opada and Iyade villages in the local government area.

The attackers reportedly struck after laying siege in the bush.

Ibrahim Aboh, administrator of Omala LGA was said to have narrowly escaped from the attackers.

Some residents alleged that the soldiers who were deployed in the community refused to assist them to repel the attack.

“We were surprised when we approached the soldiers who were stationed at the Guest House at Abejukolo for assistance,” a resident was quoted to have said.

“They refused to act professionally, as they used their vehicle to block us from advancing to the troubled spot to help our people. They have razed down Ojuwo Ajomayeigbi, Iyade, Agbenema and Opada villages.”

The Kogi police command confirmed the incident but did not give details.

The attack comes less than one week after 25 people were killed in the state.