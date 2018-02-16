150 deputy directors in federal civil service fail promotion exams

At least 150 federal civil service deputy directors who sat for promotion examinations to the position of directors failed the test.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, at a quarterly meeting with organised labour, conducted by her office in Abuja, Wednesday.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita also announced that a court injunction on the promotion of the 2014 batch of directors in the administration cadre of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies has finally been lifted.

She said that the lifting of the injunction will enable the civil service administrative positions which were filled by officers in acting capacity, to be filled by substantive directors.

“I am particularly delighted to inform you that the issue of promotion for the 2014 batch of directors in the Administration Cadre has been finally resolved,” she said.

“The lifting of the court injunction on this issue also led to the conduct of examinations for 2015 – 2017 batch of Directors in the same cadre.”

“Over 290 Deputy Directors sat for the examination out of which only about 140 were successful. I am certain that going forward, the civil service will ventilate itself and officers will be rewarded for hard work.

“With this, we now have a solution to the issue of dearth of Directors of Administration in MDAs. Departments which were hitherto manned by officers in acting capacity would now be manned by substantive Directors,” she said.

She also addressed the issues of service delivery and a conducive working environment for staff.

“The issue of a conducive working environment for staff that has been raised by organised labour is very dear to my heart.

“To achieve this I have set up a committee on office allocation and expansion with a focus on maintenance, rehabilitation and expansion of office allocations to MDAs.

“Similarly, I have also approved the constitution of two committees on the development of a policy framework for Public Service Disaster Prevention and Safety Management,” Mrs. Oyo-Ita said.

SOURCE: Premium Times