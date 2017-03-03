180 Nigerians to return from Libya Tuesday

Two weeks after 314 Nigerians returned home based on hardship in Libya, 180 Nigerians are expected back in the country on Tuesday.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, disclosed this while receiving Sadiya Farouk, federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Commission, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

She said with the current situation across the world, more migrants were expected to return to the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said her office would be working with the commission to sensitise Nigerians on the need to avoid some countries.

“Your visit is timely because we expect more migrants back home. In fact, 180 Nigerians are expected back from Libya on Tuesday,” she said.

“With what is going on around the world, it is going to be worse.

“We will work with your commission to continue to sensitise Nigerians on the need for them to know that some places are not just worth it.”

Farouk commended Dabiri-Erewa for showing keen interest in the welfare of Nigerians in diaspora.

She also condemned the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and pledged her commitment to a sustained advocacy to end such attacks.

Farouk added that the commission had plans to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of illegal migration.

“These programmes will better inform Nigerians on their options so they can make informed decision and develop realistic expectations when traveling outside the country,” she said.

“It is important to note that the issue of sensitisation is an offshoot of the National Migration Dialogue.

“The dialogue highlighted the need to establish a migration desk in all states and local governments which will provide sensitisation from the grassroots level in order to curb the root causes of irregular migration.”

SOURCE: The Cable