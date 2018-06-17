19 aspirants disqualified from APC convention

The screening appeal committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has disqualified 19 aspirants from contesting various offices at its national convention.

In a chat with journalists on Saturday, Rochas Okorocha, chairman of the committee, said petitions were received from party members for the disqualification of some of the aspirants screened.

He said the committee has not received any petition against aspirants vying for the national chairman and national secretary positions.

Rochas said: “So far, we have about 18 petitions before us and we have 19 persons that did not make it at the screening level.

“These are the things we are looking to see the merit or otherwise of their claims. We are going to use the screening committee report as a major guide to what we are doing.

“We have started receiving petitions and appeals. Right now, we have seven aspirants here.

“We have resolved to give everyone a fair hearing so that justice, equity and fairness will prevail so that we prevent crisis in the party.

“We have carefully selected Nigerians from all works of life from different states that constitute membership of this committee.

“We have two days to do this job and we will be submitting our report by Monday barring any other reason. We are here to work all day and all night and take our decision.

“The screening appeal is the final appeal in this case. After this appeal committee, the next appeal will be after election appeal which will come after the convention.

“As soon as we are through with this, we are going to make it known to the public those who have succeeded at the appeals committee level.”