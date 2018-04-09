$1bn security fund: Senators angry they were not consulted, says Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki says some senators are angry they were not consulted over the $1 billion approved for the procurement of security equipment in the country.

On Wednesday, Mansur Dan-Ali, minister of defence, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sum of $1 billion for the purchase of equipment for the military.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau state, on Saturday, Saraki said it was wrong for the executive to take the step without broaching the matter with the national assembly.

“Just few days ago, there was the issue of providing funding for the purchase of security equipments. In a good environment, such an issue needed to have been discussed with lawmakers,” he said.

“Already, some senators are angry. They said they were not consulted by the executive before such a decision was taken. These are the issues we are talking about.

“I needed to be here to speak on these issues. It is not just about today. Posterity will be here to judge us that what I am saying is true. If we do not change the way we behave, we will remain like this for many years to come.”

Saraki, who was speaking at a retreat on ‘strengthening executive -legislature relations’, said both arms of government need each other for a smooth running of government.

“There is no the security architecture of this country that can work without a strong synergy between the executive and the legislature,” he said.

“When you see certain agencies, who by their actions and utterances frustrate the relationship between the two arms, you begin to wonder.

“What do we need to do? Do the police need more funding or more powers? Do they need new legislations to strengthen them. These are the issues where the executive and the legislature must work together.”

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had said a draft bill will be sent to the national assembly for consideration and approval.

“The process has begun, it’s not concluded, therefore, everyone will be involved. Mr President will not breach the constitution of this country. Approval at that level is granted, there is nothing controversial,” Shehu had said when he featured on a Channels TV programme.