$1bn security fund: We still haven’t heard from Buhari, say reps

The house of representatives says it is yet to receive communication from President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the $1 billion for procurement of security equipment.

Mansur Dan-Ali, minister of defence, had said Buhari gave the approval for the money to be released but Ita Enang, senior special assistant to the president on national assembly matters, later contradicted Dan Ali.

The presidential aide said Buhari has not approved the release of $1 billion from the excess crude account as claimed by the minister, adding that the approval given to the federal government by the national economic council was undergoing the “normal legislative process” before the national assembly.

However, addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the house of representatives, said the president is yet to contact the lawmakers regarding the fund.

“We have not received any communication yet from the president regarding the $1 billion,” he said.

“Up till this moment, we have been contacted by the presidency. But we have made it clear that the money must not be withdrawn without prior approval by the national assembly.”

He also said the 2018 appropriation bill will be ready “by end of this month (April)”.

The leadership of both chambers of the national assembly had earlier said the budget will be passed by April 24.

Asked to confirm if the date is still sacrosanct, Namdas said: “Before the end of April, the budget will be passed.

“We have reached an advanced stage of approval. By God’s grace, we will do everything humanly possible to ensure this budget will be passed this April.”