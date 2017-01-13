2 Unilag graduating students attain 5.0 CGPA as 8,000 matriculate

Two graduating students of the University of Lagos have recorded 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA, in 2015/2016 academic session, just like Ayodele Dada recorded same feat in the previous year.

Rahamon Bello, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the institution, who gave the hint during the 2016/2017 matriculation on Friday, named the two female students as Taiwo Bankole and Ajoke Omotuyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the V-C had, during the 2014/2015 convocation, described 5.00 CGPA as ‘a perfect score’.

According to Mr. Bello, both students are from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science and the Department of Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, respectively.

“Both students, females, had also posted a `perfect score’ of 5.00 CGPA, thus matching the record set by Dada in 2014/2015 academic session,’’ he said.

The V-C stressed that such feats were achievable by a dint of hard work and not a myth.

“All it requires is to be focused, disciplined and consistent,’’ the don said.

Giving a breakdown of the number of the matriculating students, the V-C said that 7,882 students, representing 18.69 per cent, met the admissions criteria after a thorough screening.

He explained that 38,140 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) applicants and 4,310 direct entries, totaling 42, 440 applicants, began the selection process.

He said that out of the figure, 25,883 candidates scored 200 and above at the UTME.

Accordingly, 19,732 presented themselves for screening.

“Those offered provisional admissions were 6,506 in the UTME category and 2,238 in the direct entry category, totaling 8,744.

“Today, after a thorough screening exercise, there are 7,882 of you, representing 18.69 per cent of the total number of applicants (UTME and Direct), who have fully scaled the registration procedure.

“You will from this day, become bona-fide students of the University of Lagos,’’ Bello said.

He told the matriculating students that gaining admission into the 54-year-old institution was not only noble, but also glorious.

The V-C added that completing the matriculation process was not the end of their journey to obtain tertiary education.

“It is the first step of a journey that will determine your future.

“It, therefore, requires you all to be determined, diligent, focus and resilient.

“You must show the zeal to acquire academic excellence for which this university is reputed.

“Shun cultism, indecent and immoral behaviours and other vices that can mar or abruptly end your sojourn here; as all forms of misconduct and misbehaviours will not be condoned,’’ Bello warned.

He urged the students to work hard to distinguish themselves in their academics as the university had a motivational package for scholars.

NAN reports that the high point of the event was a breakfast meeting between the management of the university and the students.

The university registrar, thereafter, administered the matriculation oath on the students on faculty basis.

The students had early in the week, taken on a familiarisation tour of the university as part of the orientation.

(NAN)