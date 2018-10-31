2019: 500 Inter-Faith Clerics Pray For Buhari’s Re-election

The ongoing 40- Days prayer and fasting for President Buhari took a new twist early this morning as over 500 clerics of both Christian and Muslim faith gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to intercede for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

They went further to declare that President Buhari is the will of God for Nigeria come 2019.

Speaking on the theme of the session, “Buhari must remain beyond 2019”, the Convener of the Christian Session,“

Bishop Sunday Garuba said with prayers, President Buhari will emerge victorious next year.

While appreciating all the faithfuls that have been gathering to intercede in the last 20 days, Garuba said, “Dear beloved of the most high God I I want to thank you all for persevering in the past 21 days in praying for our dear country Nigeria and our God-given president. It is not by accident that we are all gathered in unity despite our different ethnic and religious faiths. This is indeed a testament that God loves Nigeria”

“It is also a testament that God is behind President Muhammadu Buhari. It is also a testament that all of the forces of darkness that have converged to take Nigeria back to evil days have also failed”He said

Garuba said he is full of gratitude to the Muslim brothers and sisters that are always present at the session to pray for the country and President Buhari.

” I salute their courage and also the unity of purpose that has been displayed so far in the course of the 40- Days Inter-Faith and All Faithful’s Prayers. God in his infinite mercies will see us through this programme in Jesus name.

“My dear brethren, the past 21 days have experienced quite some revelations for our beloved country. And I dare stand on this altar to declare that “Buhari Must Remain in 2019”. Nigeria is on the path to greatness. Nigeria shall not return to the days of the cankerworms again in Jesus name.

“One of such revelation was received on the 14th day of prayers. In that revelation, God appeared in a vision through one of his servants present here with us to tell us that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 elections with a landslide across most states of the country.

“God showed the man of God three people hugging themselves. One of them was cloth in a Yoruba attire, one in an Igbo attire and another in a Hausa attire.

“They hugged themselves so tightly. And that signifies the unity of the country in the 2019 elections after the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari. In the vision, there was also an eruption of jubilation across the six geopolitical zones in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari was seen receiving handshakes from world leaders.

“God also revealed to another servant of the most high here with us that the killers of innocent Nigerians would be brought to book very soon.

“That the wrath of God shall visit them very soon. The blood of the innocent women and children that have been slaughtered in their prime by people who have sold their conscience and soul to the devil shall be disgraced in no distance time in Jesus name.

“The wrath of God is already upon them, and their households. God said that never again shall anyone that takes the life of innocent Nigerians goes unpunished. He has vowed to unleash instant judgment on them.

“God also revealed to a prophet present here with that that Nigerians should not make the mistake of voting for those that have soiled their hands in the commonwealth of Nigeria. In the revelation, a group of people was seen breaking into banks in Nigeria and taking away money for hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructures. These same set of people after breaking into banks started sharing the funds amongst themselves and feasting on a high table while the rest of Nigerians suffer in lack.

“Brethren, President Muhammadu Buhari, must remain beyond 2019. He shall enjoy good health. He shall lead Nigeria to the promised land. He shall enjoy favour from all over the world. Under his leadership, Nigeria shall witness tremendous progress. Boko Haram shall soon be a thing of the past. Those that have stolen from the country shall never go near the seat of power again in Jesus name.

The leader of the Muslim Session, Imam Kamarudeen Salawu said there is a need for vigilance by adherents of all faiths to shun evil men that come with money to buy their conscience or seeking for prayers.

He said, “Allah Most High has created the heavens and the earth and everything between them, and He is the Only Owner of everything to be found there, and of everything between them, as well as of everything below the surface of the earth (including the underground resources). Allah the Almighty says in the Noble Qur’an:

(To Him belongs all that is in the heavens and all that is on the earth, and all that is between them, and all that is under the soil.) Taha, 20:6]

O Allah, we know nothing but what You teach us. You are the All-Knower, the Wise. O Allah, guide us what is good for us, and benefit us from what You taught us, and increase our knowledge. Show us the righteous things as righteous and help us to do them, and show us the wrong things as bad and help us to keep away from them.

O Allah, our Lord, lead us out from the depths of darkness and illusion, unto the lights of erudition and knowledge, and from the muddy shallows of lusts unto the heavens of Your Vicinity”he said

“Evil men and women are parading themselves as saints and wanting to buy adherents of both religions in Nigeria with their ill-gotten wealth. May Allah cause them to fail because Neither Islam nor Christianity can be bought with money in Nigeria and those banking on stolen dollars to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari against the will of God are playing with Fire”he added