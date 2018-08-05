2019: APC, 15 other parties move against Saraki

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, has said that the APC in the state is in coalition with 15 other parties to wrest political powers in the state from the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

He alleged that Saraki, who is the political leader of the current ruling political elite in the state, had not provided good political leadership in the state.

He listed the the political parties in coalition to include, APC, KOWA, Labour Party, Democratic Alliance, Young People’s Party, Peoples, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Hope Party, YPP, DPC, NNPP, FJP, PDC, and the YDP among others.

Oyedepo spoke with Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on the sidelines of his rousing welcome to Ilorin from Abuja after his defection from the PDP to the APC.

He said, “I can boost of 15 parties that are with us. KOWA is with us, we are with Labour Party, PPN and many others.”

Oyedepo alleged that no fewer than N1trn had accrued to Kwara State from statutory allocations, internally generated revenue and loans for about 16 years.

He lamented that even with the amount,poverty was still ravaging the state while the state had been afflicted with infrastructure decay with lack of human capital development.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor, Dr. Muyideen Akorede said the state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed and his predecessor, Saraki had provided superlative governance in the state.

He stated that the state had won many national and international awards based on its achievements in good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

He challenged Oyedepo to provide verifiable statistical and financial facts to prove his claim that over N1trn had been mismanaged in the last 16 years in the state.