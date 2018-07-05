2019: Be patient, Oshiomhole begs R-APC members

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives (APC), has appealed to aggrieved members of the party to be patient with his leadership.

He said this shortly after news broke that a faction had pulled out of the ruling party.

The new faction, Reformed APC(R-APC), has many national assembly members and is led by Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole spoke after receiving the report of the party’s national convention appeal panel committee report.

“My appeal to all those who are aggrieved is to be patient,” Oshiomhole said.

“The assurance is that under my leadership, we will make honest mistakes and once our attention is drawn, we will find courage to make up for our mistake.

“Some people say how can people eat their words, for me, I will eat my words if it is nutritious enough and if that is what I have to do to have peace in the family.”

He expressed appreciation to members of the party for his election and for entrusting with him, the responsibility to pilot the party’s affairs at this time.

He acknowledged that he knew of the party’s challenges before accepting the task, saying it is a huge opportunity for him and other newly elected executives of the party to make a difference.

This, Oshiomhole said, was not only for the party, but for the country generally.

“So, I appeal to people to realise that a blind man can redeem his eyes if he applies the correct medication, but you can’t force it to open over night,” he said.

He added that forcing the eyes to open over night, would create more problems and damage the eye the more.

The APC national chairman maintained that he would do everything possible to sustain confidence and trust, adding that everybody was important in the party.

He also said that everybody in the party matters, adding that he would run an inclusive party.

“I pray for wisdom and courage and I believe that we have it and we will deploy it for peace within the APC family,” Oshiomhole said.