2019: Christians asked to mobilize against pro-same sex marriage candidates

As the 2019 general election draws near, Christians have been urged to mobilize against candidates with pro-same sex marriage agenda.

The Young Christian Forum In Nigeria who handed down the warning today in Abuja also alleged that the strategy meeting undertaken by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Dubai have continued to attract much reactions from Nigerians, especially those that he is contesting against.

The National President of the Forum, Reverend Hosea Adam Damut who spoke with newsmen said most of the reactions about this meeting have been misplaced.

He said true to the intention masked by the said meeting, people close to the team have been reported to have said they decided on holding the meeting far away from Nigeria because they did not want the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to eavesdrop on their deliberations.

“We have now found out that it is true that Atiku Abubakar’s strategy team, ably led by himself, truly did not want to be eavesdropped on.

“But the reality that has emerged is that it is the entire people of Nigeria that Atiku Abubakar did not want to know the content of his deliberations, which is why he went beyond the shores of the land.

“He avoided Nigeria because of the poison that he is concocting for the country, which we had thought was a plot to Islamize Nigeria since the meeting took place in the Middle East.

“We are however taken aback that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP has signed an agreement to legalize gay marriage.

“The agreement, which was a pre-condition for him to get the support of some pro-LGTB nations, also require him to repeal the same sex marriage act in Nigeria. We reliably learnt that Dubai was chosen because no one would expect that such sacrilegious act will take place in a country that is not tolerant of these grave sins.

“We find it most irresponsible that anyone from Nigeria will accept the legalization of same sex marriage as part of concessions he will make to become President of Nigeria, this is seeking power at all cost and at any cost.

“The Young Christian Forum of Nigeria is alarmed that anyone on this earth could compromise the true African and custom of our people by giving in to Satan. This is worse than selling Nigeria’s birth right for a mess of pottage. This is a clear case of inviting God’s wrath on Nigerians.

“We are therefore calling on all Christians and the elected of the Most High children to be cautious and watch against the entrenchment of Sodom and Gomorrah in our land.

“We have been complacent in the past and this must be the reason why this matter degenerated to a point where an agreement has now been signed. When a pro-LGTB earlier endorsed Atiku Abubakar we had been indifferent to it but recent developments available to this Forum suggest something sinister is afoot.

God’s charge to us in Leviticus 18:22 (NLT) is clear: “”Do not practice homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman. It is a detestable sin.” 20:13 went further to say that “If a man practices homosexuality, having sex with another man as with a woman, both men have committed a detestable act. They must both be put to death, for they are guilty of a capital offense.”

“Our fear came in Jude 1:7 “And don’t forget Sodom and Gomorrah and their neighboring towns, which were filled with immorality and every kind of sexual perversion.

“Those cities were destroyed by fire and serve as a warning of the eternal fire of God’s judgment.” This is the kind of destruction that Atiku Abubakar has signed for Nigeria while pretending to be holding a strategy meeting in Dubai.

“We categorically warn against this agreement that has been signed as it will bring doom upon Nigeria. We demand that Atiku Abubakar immediately renounces the deal he has entered into with the devil.

“He should publicly renounce the agreement signed in Dubai and the endorsement by the homosexual group in Nigeria.

” Nothing on earth is worth incurring the wrath of our creator. He should find other issues that he can employ to endear himself to foreign backers without dragging Nigeria deeper into sin. He can take a look at these countries that have endorsed same sex marriage and see that they are already reaping the wages of their sins.

“The Young Christian Forum of Nigeria is therefore calling on men and women of good faith and Nigerians of all religious persuasion to unequivocally speak against any candidate that is out to promote same sex marriage in our country. It is in our understanding that even Islam forbids same sex marriage and the indigenous faiths in the land have no place for same.

“Those planning to implement this in Nigeria should speak up now so that we know where they stand before it is too late.

We appeal to those criticizing the meeting in Dubai from the economic and political perspectives alone to open their eyes to the real danger. For when God is displeased with a nation, neither its politics nor its economy can save it. Everything will be in desolation and the people shall have cause to gnash their teeth”he said.