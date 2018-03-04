2019: Group begins mobilization of Lagos residents to get PVCs

A non-governmental organization, Lagos Development Initiative (LDI) has commenced mobilizing eligible voters in the State to register and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The group has equally endorsed the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term in office citing massive infrastructural renewal projects and giant strides across the State.

Speaking at a press conference at the weekend in Epe, Lagos State Chairman of the group, Alhaji Saulabiu Omolola Shittu, said the group would be supporting Governor Ambode all the way for re-election to continue his good works in the State.

He said: “We are here today in furtherance of our support for our amiable Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode. LDI has been in existence since 2014 to support the aspiration of our Governor since then and we thank God he won the election in 2015 and he has been leading us well.

“We are based in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State. LDI, being a non-governmental organization, has been giving support to so many people especially on empowerment and training for the less-privileged to learn vocational jobs which can sustain them such as tailoring, hair dressing, computer appreciation and so on.

“We have been to Epe severally and today, we are coming out to support Governor Ambode in his aspiration in 2019. We are happy that what the Governor is doing for us in Lagos State is highly appreciated; the infrastructural development, the roads not only in Epe but all over Lagos State, among other areas are well appreciated and we are supporting him to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.”

Shittu said aside the empowerment programmes, the group had severally been involved in public enlightenment advocacy on government projects and civic engagement, a development he said necessitated the mobilization of Lagos residents to collect their voter’s cards

“This group was formed basically to help people and support government in terms of dissemination of information and advising the people where and when necessary. It is for this reason that we are asking eligible voters to come out and register and collect their PVcs so as to exercise their franchise in 2019.

“We are urging them to come out and vote for Governor Ambode again in 2019 to ensure continuity of the laudable projects across the State,” Shittu said.

Also speaking, Monitoring Coordinator of the group for all the 57 councils, Hon Adesanya Ademola said the decision of LDI to support the Governor for re-election was borne out of the fact that the present administration in the State had been working hard to make life comfortable and easier for the people.

He thanked the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the vision to support Governor Ambode, saying the decision had turned out to be a thing of pride to the State and Nigeria.