2019: I’ll support credible candidate from Ogun West for gov – Obasanjo

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, says he will support any credible candidate produced by the Ogun West senatorial district for the governor of the state in 2019.

He said this on Saturday on the sideline of the burial service for the former Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Pa Adepoju Adeyemi, held at Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Obasanjo said he would support any credible candidate from the zone due to the fact that it has not produced a governor since the creation of the state 42 years ago.

He had argued that for a sense of equity and fairness, it should be the turn of the Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state.

He said, “I am going to support a credible governorship candidate from Ogun West Senatorial District.

“So, I want to appeal to you to look inward and produce a credible candidate, who is tested and trusted and will deliver for the betterment of the state.”

The former President commended the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for also thinking along the same line. Amosun had said that a candidate from the zone would take over from him when he completed his term.

He said, “I started the project of supporting governorship candidate from Ogun West to become the next Ogun State Governor, and I want to commend Governor Amosun in thinking in same line with me.

“But what is now important is for the zone to produce a performing candidate who will add value to the state.”