2019: Nigerians banking on PDP to ‘save’ them from APC – Bayelsa governor

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, said Nigerians are waiting for PDP “to lead the charge to wrest power from the APC”.

The governor said this generation and the unborn generation will not forgive the PDP leadership “if we fail to work together to salvage the country”.

To attain the objective, Mr. Dickson called on all leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to support the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to deliver on its mandate. T

The governor said it is by so doing that the PDP will be stronger and effectively lead a coalition to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

The governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, said he will intensify consultations with party leaders across board including those who have defected from the party with the view to bringing them back.

Mr. Dickson who is also the chairman of the PDP Standing Committee on Reconciliation said, now that a new leadership has been put in place, what PDP stakeholders and leaders owe the NWC is their unflinching support.

He said without support of all stakeholders, the party cannot regain its lost glory.

He said: “The PDP is not owned by any individual, it belongs to all Nigerians, so all of us should remain united under the umbrella. Let me reiterate my call on those who have left the party to return to the fold, for PDP remains home to all.

“Now that we have a new leadership led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, I call on all leaders/ Stakeholders, youths and women of our great party to rally round the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, for it is by so doing that PDP will be stronger, it is by so doing that PDP can lead a broad-based coalition to regain power and salvage the country.

“Without the support and cooperation of party leaders/Stakeholders, it will be difficult for PDP to realize its manifest destiny of salvaging Nigeria,” he added.