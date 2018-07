Former president Olusegun Obasanjo is currently holding a closed door meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

PMNEWS gathered that the meeting was initiated by PDP leaders to tap the wisdom of the former head of state on the way to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming election.

PDP leaders at the meeting include the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and Chief Olabode George.

Details later.