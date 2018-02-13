2019: Secondus clears gov Ikpeazu, says you’ve done well

…APC lawmaker defects to PDP with thousands

The national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus on Monday gave a clean bill of health to Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to seek re-election in the 2019 general election saying he “has taken over everywhere.”

According to him, the party had embarked on rescue mission to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return to the Presidency in 2019.

Secondus spoke at the Abia State PDP secretariat in Umuahia, while flagging off the inspection of over 90 projects embarked upon by Ikpeazu by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) from Abuja.

At the event, a prominent politician in Abia State and member of the State House of Assembly, Theophilus Ugboaja, led his followers and defected from the APC to PDP.

Ugboaja was PDP, from where he defected to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before Monday’s defection to APC.

Secondus said, “Okezie is performing governor of Abia State. I came with our PDP members in WADATA PLAZA to see the achievements of Ikpeazu. He was bold to invite us because he knew he has performed. From the faces of Abians, I am convinced that he has performed. The faces I have seen today, I don’t think I have seen it like this before. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has taken over everywhere. Those politicians that make things happen in Abia State are here.

“This is what PDP Governors in the states are doing. All the PDP Governors are in unison and agreement, standing on our party. All the PDP governors are intact waiting to accept all those that are coming. We are on a mission to recover government from APC. Everybody knows that APC has collapsed. The APC government is responsible or all the killings in this country. We must blame them for misinformation and collapse of the economy.”

Earlier, Governor Ikpeazu told Secondus that unity, love and togetherness were the salient factors which bind Abia PDP together.

He said, “The story is that love is here and that is what will take us higher. Take it that Abia is safe for PDP. We will support all the programmes that you have set up and that will take PDP back to Aso Rock in 2019.

“We have a very long day, you are rebranding PDP without making noise. We have done enough but there are more to be done. Today, we are commissioning 20 projects and another 20 tomorrow. Our achievements have increased our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Abia State.”

He informed the leader of the defectors from APC that his privileges have been restored with immediate effect.

“You’re so lucky that you are returning in the presence of our national chairman receiving you in this circumstance; you’re automatically given all the full privileges. We have restored your rights and privileges. All the people who started this party are here”, Ikpeazu stated.

