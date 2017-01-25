3 suicide bombers, vigilante die in multiple explosions in Maiduguri

Two suicide bombers struck in Maiduguri, Borno state capital on Wednesday.

A witness told TheCable that the first blast occurred around 2am, while the second did not come till about 5:30am.

The first suicide bomber was said to have targeted the home of a youth vigilante, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), who is known to do routine checks at major roads in the town.

The second suicide bomber detonated the explosive at the central Mosque in Kaleri, when Muslims faithful were observing the early morning prayers.

“The second bomber who attempted to ram into the Central Mosque in Kaleri also did not succeed as the suicide bomber died a lone death while injuring two people,” the witness said.

According to National Emergency Management Agency, “two suicide bombers a female and a male were trying to enter the Mosque while prayer was on, but they were spotted on time by civilian JTF”.

The attacks left one member of the civilian JTF and three suicide bombers, dead.

The police and the military are yet to make any comments about the bomb blasts.

SOURCE: The Cable