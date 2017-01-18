Nigerian Air Force to deploy ‘deadly’ Alpha Jets in ECOWAS mission against Jammeh

The Nigerian Air Force is finalizing plans for its participation in the military action against Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, proposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigerian Times checks with military sources disclosed that the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar, is currently briefing men to be airlifted to Senegal, the operational base of the proposed military action Jammeh and where Adama Barrow, Gambia’s President-elect has been residing for more than a week now.

Sources say the jet, which mistakenly bombed an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State on Monday, killing several persons including foreign aid workers, is the Nigerian Air Force’s most advanced fighter. Nigerian Times learnt that there are presently concerns as to whether the Alpha Jets will not get involved in the kind of mishap that occurred in Rann on Monday.

Concerns over the performance of the aircraft stem from its age and ability to maneuver in difficult situations. The last batch of the planes were produced 25 years ago following its phasing out.

In combat operations for the Nigerian Air Force, the aircraft has on occasion run into problems following the inability of the service to replace worn out parts. For instance, the brake pad currently fitted for the plane was sourced from the M15 helicopter, which Innoson Motors converted for that purpose.

As it is the Nigerian military has no option but to rely on the aircraft as attempts by it to procure the more advanced A29 Super Tucano from Brazil, was blocked by the United States government citing human rights concerns.

Exactly the same way it stymied efforts by the Goodluck Jonathan administration to purchase the Chinook Helicopter, the US has frustrated moves by the Buhari administration to procure the Tuscano on alleged grounds of human rights violations.

A source who spoke to the Nigerian Times, said continued use of the Alpha Jets is a source of worry for the military top brass but given the circumstances, have no option than to continue to rely on the “old war horse”.

“The Alpha has been very useful in operations. In fact, it continues to be useful but it has its limitations, a reason the military is eager to acquire the Tucano,” the source said.