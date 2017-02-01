David hits Amsterdam for FIFA seminar

NFF’s Head of Women Football, Ruth David, will on Saturday fly to Amsterdam, capital of The Netherlands, for the third and final module of the second edition of FIFA Female Leadership Development Programme.

The FIFA Female Leadership Development Programme (FLDP) is part of FIFA’s portfolio of women’s football development programmes for 2015-2018, and is aimed at identifying, supporting and developing strong female leaders in football as well as providing opportunities for women to access senior decision –making positions in football.

David is one of 35 participants at the second edition that started with the first module at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, 6-9 June 2016, with the second module also taking place at the same venue 5-8 September 2016. The third and final module is activated in Amsterdam 6-9 February 2017.

After each of the first two modules, David hosted a seminar at which top women football administrators addressed critical areas of the women’s game in Nigeria.

At the first seminar held at the Agura Hotel, Abuja, FIFA’s Head of Professional Football, Mr. James Johnson delivered a paper on ‘The Concept of FIFA Female Leadership Development Programme,’ while David herself spoke on ‘Reasons for the FIFA Female Leadership Development Programme’. Professor (Mrs) Funke Suleiman, of the Department of Physical and Health Education, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria spoke on ‘Education As a Tool For Enhancing the Career of Female Football Players in Nigeria,’ while Chief (Mrs) Dilichukwu Onyedinma, a former Member of the NFF Executive Committee and currently Director of Sports, Federal Capital Territory, delivered a paper on ‘Education for Character Moulding Among Female Football Players in Nigeria.’

NFF President Amaju Pinnick was on hand to declare the second seminar open, with some words of challenge to women football players, while NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko, who chaired the technical session during the first seminar, repeated the role with grace and candour.

Former NFF Board Member and now ranking Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, Director of Federations and Elite Athletes department of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi and CAF Match Commissioner Aisha Falode (now Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League) challenged Nigeria women football players to take education as serious as they take the game of football.

Omidiran spoke on ‘Education and Self Confidence among Female Football Players in Nigeria’ while Kulu-Akinyemi dwelt on ‘Job Opportunities Open to Educated Sports Women’ and Falode talked on the possibility of combining football with formal education. Ukaigwe, a former Coordinator of the U17 Women National Team and the Super Falcons, related her experience as a team official.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; Chairman of the Benue State Football Association, Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen and Chief Onyedinma were among eminent persons at the programme.