Afenifere, Ohanaeze in historic meet!

The new President General of Ohanaeze Chief John Nwodo led a powerful delegation of the group on a historic visit to the Pan-Yoruba organisation,Afenifere at the weekend in Lagos.

The meeting was significant as being the first outing of Chief Nwodo to any socio-cultural group in the country since his election.

Received by an equally powerful group of Afenifere led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo who stood in for the Leader,Chief R.F Fasoranti,Chief Nwodo said the decision to make Afenifere his first place of touching base arose from the fact that it was the first organisation that openly congratulated him and followed with phone calls from its prominent leaders .

Afenifere on the other hand reiterated it’s congratulations to Nwodo for his choice to lead Ndigbo at this crucial period.

The meeting of long associates was full of reminiscences,back-slappings and reflections on issues of common concerns to the Igbo and Yoruba nations within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

At the end of the meeting ,a resolution was taken that the two groups should work together in protecting the interest of the two nations and the progress of Nigeria.

On Chief Nwodo delegation are the Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Rtd DIG Hillary Opara,Vice-president General for Delta State,Dr Sylvanus Ebigwei,Vice-president General for Anambra State,Mr Charles Odunukwe,Chief Guy Ikokwu and Chief Ben Onwugalu.

The Afenifere team led by Chief Adebanjo consisted of the Chairman of its Political Committee,Prof Banji Akintoye,Chairman of Committee on Restructuring,Dr Amos Akingba,National Treasurer ,Chief Supo Sonibare and National Publicity Secretary,Mr Yinka Odumakin.