42 firms bid for rehabilitation of NNPC ITD centres

No fewer than 42 firms have bidded for the rehabilitation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Information Technology Division (ITD) Centres

The Group General Manager, Information Technology Division of the NNPC, Mr. Danladi Inuwa made this disclosure during the bid opening at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the General Manager, Core IT Infrastructure of the Corporation, Mr. Muhammadu Usman, Mr. Inuwa said the eventual winners would rehabilitate the Corporation’s IT Centers in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Kaduna and Warri.

Mr. Inuwa stated that the NNPC was desirous of engaging reputable and competent IT firms that could rehabilitate its critical assets in order to provide a conducive IT working condition for its various stakeholders and members of staff to ensure unimpeded operations and efficient service delivery.

The GGM noted that the bid opening was conducted openly in the full glare of representatives of the bidding companies to demonstrate NNPC’s commitment to transparency and due process in all its operations.

Speaking in similar vein, the Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mr. Shehu Liman, represented by Manager, Strategic Sourcing and Contract Management, Engr. Sandy Heman, said the bid opening process was in compliance with the Bureau of Public Procurement Act.

He assured the bidders of a level playing ground that would guarantee the emergence of the best companies among them.

Some of the bidding companies who witnessed the public bid opening expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing the corporation as a transparent company that operates according to the dictates of best global standards.

The public bid opening is part of the Corporation’s commitment to transparency as a Focused, Accountable, Competitive and Transparent organization, conducting its business with Integrity (FACTI) principle.