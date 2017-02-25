43 Nigerians deported from three European countries

At least 43 Nigerians arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday night after being deported from Germany, Belgium and Italy.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said they were sent back to the country for various immigration offences.

They were conveyed in a Hi-Fly chartered Airbus 330 with registration number CS-TQW.

Bandele Onimode, NEMA’s deputy director, search and rescue operation, said three of the deportees came from from Germany; seven from Belgium and 33 from Italy.

In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed an increase in the rate of its citizens who were ejected from foreign countries.

On Thursday, Cameroon repatriated 517 Nigerians.

Cameroon’s action occurred weeks after 314 Nigerians were forced to return home as a result of harrowing experiences in Libya.

The economic situation in the country has made many consider the other option of seeking green pasture abroad.

