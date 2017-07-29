Odegbami Inspires Youngsters At Cowbell/Multisports summer football camp

Former Nigeria national football team captain, Segun Odegbami has offered words of encouragements and counsel to youngsters taking part in the 2017 Cowbell/Multisports Summer Football Camp.

Odegbami visited the kids sweating it out inside National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos to share his experience even as he challenged the youngsters to follow through their passion as well as make the best from their education.

While virtually all the kids were not born during the active playing days of Odegbami who was fondly called Mathematical, they were the nonetheless enthralled by his presence and listened attentively as he served useful tips to the budding stars.

John Okhiureh, the General Manager for Multisports Services and Entertainment Limited said it was indeed a great privilege to have Odegbami in the camp and was confident the kids will use the wise words from the former international.

“It has been an awesome experience and a vast improvement on what we had back in 2016” Okhiureh began.

“Just yesterday, we had Segun Odegbami in the house and the kids were very excited, many other ex-internationals are also still expected so the children are guaranteed to learn from the masters.” He added.

The 2017 edition of the Summer Football Camp for youngsters organized by Multisports Services and Entertainment Limited which was on Monday officially opened by Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, President-General of Nigerian Football and other Sports Supporters Club

With over 150 kids expected to be part of the summer football camp, it is understood that local and foreign scouts are expected to be part of the program even as a number of other ex-internationals are also confirmed to have sessions with the kids.

Ex-Barcelona star, Gbenga Okunowo , Henry Nwosu, Peter Rufai and Johnathan Akpobire are among the other ex-internationals that are being expected.



