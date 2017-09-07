NCDC: Lassa Fever killed 85 people in 19 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday said the current outbreak of Lassa fever led to the deaths of 85 people in 19 states.

This was published in a report on the centre’s website.

The are Ogun, Bauchi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Nasarawa, Rivers, Kaduna, Gombe, Cross River, Borno, Kano, Kogi, Enugu, Anambra, Kwara and Lagos.

The report said the outbreak was active in Ondo, Edo, Plateau, Bauchi, Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos states.

It also said since the onset in December, a total of 263 cases had been classified, 249 confirmed.

The report added that one new suspected case was reported in Plateau, two new confirmed cases were reported in Edo but no death recorded within the week.

SOURCE: The Cable