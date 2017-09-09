For supporting Atiku’s presidential ambition, Buhari moves against Aishas Alhassan

For openly supporting the presidential ambition of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Women Affairs Minister, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, has run into trouble with President Muhammadu Buhari and his government.

Alhassan, in a video, which later went viral on The Internet, called Atiku on whom she and some associates had paid a courtesy visit, “Nigeria’s President” come 2019.

Her comments had drawn sharp rebuke and criticisms from President Buhari’s supporters with some describing her as a traitor and others calling for her sack.

Undaunted by the reaction her comment had provoked, Alhassan a few dalater restated her commitment to Atiku’s presidential ambition noting that she would support his presidential ambition even if President Buhari were contesting.

President Buhari apparently miffed by what Presidential insiders have referred to as her “reckless and careless” comments, appears to be moving against the minister. A pointer to this is the sudden appearance of a 2015 report by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, which accused Alhassan of spending nearly N12 million naira on the inspection of ghost projects.

According to the report, payments totalling N11,700,000 were made by the Alhasan’s ministry to enable her and some other staff to embark on ‘familiarisation visits’ to unnamed skill acquisition centres in selected states in 2015, a report from the Auditor-General’s office has revealed.

Part of the funds was spent on November 11, 2015, the day she was officially sworn-in.

The report, the latest from the Auditor-General’s office, noted that an

“audit investigation established that the purported acclaimed appraisal visits to skill acquisition centres were never undertaken.”

The report further highlights irregularities in payment processes, record keeping and dating of the said visits leading the audit committee to observe that, ‘‘all the attached receipts for fuelling did not indicate quantity in litres, the rate per litre, dates of purchase and vehicle number of the fuelled vehicles. It added that:

“The International hotel receipt of 23/11/15 which was issued for the hiring of a mini-bus from a hotel to unnamed project sites rendered the receipts doubtful.

“Hiring of cars to Project Sites at ridiculous rates of between N75,000.00 and N77,000.00 for two days as appeared on receipts numbers 910 of 22/11/15, 107 of 24/11/15, 0416 of 27/11/15, 531 of 25/11/15, is contrary to exercise of the due economy in line with the provision of Financial Regulation 415.

”Receipt number 5206 of 11/11/2015, the date the Minister was sworn in by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and receipt number 11622 of 8th of November, 2015 with amount N100,000.00 respectively are not clear. The two receipts were for servicing of a vehicle two times within 3 days’’.

Arising from the observed irregularities and in the absence of any justifiable defence, the Auditor-General has mandated the ministry to refund the N11,700,000 to the federation account.

Attempts to reach Alhassan to respond to the latest allegations proved difficult as she did not pick up her calls nor respond to a text message sent to her phone.