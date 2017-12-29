Yusuf is doing well, Buhari’s daughter writes on Instagram

Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, says her brother Yusuf who was involved in a bike accident is “doing well”.

He was seriously injured in the accident which occurred at Gwarinmpa in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Yusuf, the only son of President Buhari, is being treated at Cedarcrest Hospital.

Hanan, a professional photographer, shared the update on his progress through a post on Instagram.

“Yusuf is doing well. Alamdulilahi. Thank you for all the messages,” she wrote.



Yusuf sustained a head injury and broke a limb in the accident, which made him undergo a surgery.

Garba Shehu, spokesman of the president, had earlier said Yusuf was in a stable condition.

Cedacrest is said to be the only orthopaedic specialist hospital in Abuja.