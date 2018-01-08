APC kicks as PDP sweeps Delta council poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner in 23 out of the 25 local government areas of Delta in Saturday’s council elections across the state.

Mike Ogbodu, chairman of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), gave the details when he announced the results on Sunday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said the elections have been postponed in Ethiope East and Ughelli North areas due to reports of violence which resulted in the burning of the DSIEC office in Ughelli.

He said election in the two council areas would be held on Tuesday.

“Following the completion of collation and counting of results from the chairmanship and councillorship elections held last Saturday across the state, I wish to announce that the PDP won the chairmanship elections in 23 local government areas,” he said.

“Election in Ethiope East and Ughelli North were postponed due to reports of hostility that were deemed not suitable for the conduct of elections.

“However, the commission wishes to announce that chairmanship and councillorship elections in the two local councils will now hold on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.”

Ogbodu said that the PDP also won 424 councillorship seats across the state, adding that 59 councillorship candidates of the PDP were returned unopposed.

He, however, disclosed that councillorship elections could also not hold in Ward 2 and Ward 4 in Oshimili North local government area.

He said election could not hold in those wards as a result of a court order restraining the conduct of elections there.

According to him, the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won one councillorship seat in Ward 2, Aniocha North local government area.

However, the APC in the state has kicked against the exercise, describing the conduct a and subsequent results as a big sham.

Jones Erue, state chairman of the APC, expressed the party’s position in a statement made available to reporters on Sunday.

He also alleged that the election was conducted without substantial compliance with relevant laws.

