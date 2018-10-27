SPORTS FESTIVAL: Dudu-Orumen demands quality performance from officials, athletes, assures on welfare

The Chairman Edo State Sports Commission, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen on Friday held a no holds barred meeting with all members of staff of the Commission ahead of the state’s participation in the fast-approaching national sports festival, Abuja 2018.

The newly appointed Chairman who was not so impressed with the performance of the state at south south zonal elimination of the National Sports Festival, which held in Asaba, Delta state a week ago, decided to give every member of the commission an opportunity to bare their minds on the challenges facing each federation and their suggestions for the way forward.

The meeting which was held at the lawn tennis pavilion of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City had in attendance, all the directors and assistant directors of the Sports Commission, top officials of every federation including their secretaries, coaches, and select athletes.

After listening to every single comment, complaints and suggestions, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, a renowned sports administrator and goal-getter promised every one present that there will be radical and effective changes leading to upgrade of facilities, better welfare packages for the athletes and officials as well as participation in more competitions in the days ahead.

The national sports festival comes up this December in Abuja and team Edo is aiming to be the side to beat at the fiesta.