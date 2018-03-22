76 DAPCHI ABDUCTED STUDENTS RELEASED IN ONGOING PROCESS – FG

The directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to all security agencies

to do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchi

schoolgirls, who were abducted 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, with

the confirmed release of 76 of the 110 abducted students in the early

hours of Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of

Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the 76 are those

who have been documented so far, adding that the release of the

abducted students is ongoing.

He said the girls were released around 3 a.m. through back-channel

efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and that it

was unconditional.

”For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding

that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could

endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the

preferred option.

”Within the period when the girls were being brought back,

operational pause was observed in certain areas to ensure free passage

and also that lives were not lost,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said the number of the freed girls would be updated after the

remaining ones have been documented, especially because the girls were

not handed over to anyone but dropped off in Dapchi.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja

21 March 2018