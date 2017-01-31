8-year-old suicide bomber killed on her way to IDP camp

An 8 year-old female suicide bomber was on Monday killed while trying to gain access to an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Banki town in Borno State, the Cable has reported.

A source told TheCable that security operatives around the camp prevented her from fulfilling her mission.

The World Food Program (WFP), an international agency, was said to be distributing relief materials in the camp when the incident happened.

The source did not say whether there was any other casualty in the attack.

Suicide bombing has been the major challenge of security forces battling insurgency in the north-east region.

Boko Haram insurgents have been unable to carry out organised attacks, but the sect still targets vulnerable people.

Although the military believes that the insurgents have been degraded, particularly after the capturing of camp Zairo in the dreaded Sambisa forest, Boko Haram still leaves its trademark of sorrow.

On Friday, two soldiers and eight soldiers were killed in an ambush, while two commercial vehicles were reportedly hijacked and driven into Sambisa.