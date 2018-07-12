‘A policeman slapped me’ — Fayose weeps at PDP rally

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, cried while narrating how a policeman allegedly slapped him on Wednesday morning.

The presence of Fayose, who wore a neck brace and was assisted to the podium by some of his aides, came as a shocker to those at the rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He told the crowd that he had to leave the hospital briefly to meet with them, adding that he was in great pains.

Fayose reportedly collapsed after inhaling substance of teargas allegedly fired by security operatives who laid siege to the government house in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday morning.

“My people, the Lord will fight this battle. The mopol of the Nigerian police and the AIG ordered that the governor should be killed. I was slapped by a policeman who kicked me and shot at me but I want you all to be strong and be of great courage,” he said.

“This battle must be won. This is army of occupation, they have come to occupy our land. This is not the democracy we asked for. I want you to stand and remain standing, don’t be afraid.

“Remain and face them. I pray they will not cause 1983 problem in Ekiti. I call on the international community, Ekiti is under siege, Nigeria is in trouble, it is our hour of need. How can I be a governor of Ekiti state and be treated like this in our own country?

“I will go back to the hospital and remain there for a while to rest. I am having a lot of pains but I prefer to bear these pains because of you. I am in severe pain, I can’t turn this neck anymore. If anything happens to me, the inspector general of police should be held accountable.”