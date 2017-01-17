Abandone Pillars match: LMC descends on FC Ifeanyi Ubah

The League Management Company has descended heavily on FC Ifeanyi Ubah for their act on the opening day of action in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

The Anambra Warriors on Saturday staged a walk out few minutes into the second half of the game away to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

The act has been greeted with diverse sanctions on the team; including cumulative fines amounting to about N10 million.

The LMC in a statement announced that the club has been charged for breaching the Framework & Rule of the NPFL following their refusal to continue with the game vs Kano Pillars, prompting the game to be called off.

The Anambra Warriors are also charged with hindering & infringing on the fulfilment of the Broadcast Contract of the NPFL in the course of refusing to continue the game vs Kano Pillars on Saturday.

The club owned by billionaire businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah, were also charged for conducting themselves in a behaviour capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute & acting in a manner capable of causing serious security breach.

The LMC stated that for refusing to continue the NPFL game vs Kano Pillars on Saturday, FC Ifeanyi Ubah will pay a fine of N3 million.

Points deduction

It further stated that the club will forfeit 3 points, 3 goals from the NPFL game which shall be credited to their opponents, Kano Pillars.

The LMC statement added: “FC Ifeanyi Ubah will further forfeit 3 points from accrued points which will be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season.

“FC Ifeanyi Ubah will pay a fine of N5 million for hindering & infringing the live TV Broadcast of the #NPFL game vs Kano Pillars.

“Also FC Ifeanyiubah will have 2 points deducted from accrued points, which is suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the #NPFL season owing to hindering & infringing on fulfilment of the Broadcast Contract.”

The LMC also stated that for conduct capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute, FC Ifeanyi Ubah is to pay a fine of N1 million

It added that three points will also be deducted from points accruing to the club for behaviour capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute. This shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season, the LMC said.

The long list of punishment for FC Ifeanyi Ubah indicates they are also to pay a fine of N150,000 for causing a delay to the restart of the match‎ after half time without good reason.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah have 48 hours, not later than January 18 to submit to the sanctions imposed or elect to appeal.

Erring officials

For the erring officials, Igwe Jonathan of FC Ifeanyi Ubah was charged for misconduct during the Saturday match.

The LMC said the top FC Ifeanyi Ubah official conducted himself in a manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

According to the LMC, Igwe persistently challenged the referee’s decisions, communicated on the phone improperly within the technical area and ordered FC Ifeanyi Ubah players to leave the pitch & discontinue the game versus Kano Pillars.

In this light, Igwe has been fined N500,000 for conduct capable of bringing the Nigerian League to disrepute.

The top FC Ifeanyi Ubah official is suspended from all Nigerian League match venues till the NFF Ethics Committee determines his matter.

