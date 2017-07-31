Abuja-kaduna Auto crash: Senator Makarfi unhurt

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on friday was involved in a multiple collision with other vehicles along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said: The National Chairman and all other passengers in his vehicle came out unhurt.

The statement reads: “we are happy to report that fortunately, the Distinguished Senator and all other passengers in his Vehicle came out unhurt.

“This is to allay the fears of our Party members, teeming supporters and well wishers who heard of the Accident and have been making frantic calls; as well as those who may stumble on half-baked information,” he said