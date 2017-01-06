Accidental discharge: Villa safe, says Presidency

Following an incident involving the accidental gun discharge in the State House on Wednesday, the Presidency on Friday assured Nigerians and foreigners in the country of the safety of the seat of power.

This assurance came via a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity. Explaining the Wednesday incident, Shehu said the security operative whose gun went off was not attached to the State House but had gone to the Villa on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

“It was in the process of conducting the normal safety precaution as professionally required that the pistol accidentally fired.

Unfortunately, the security operative and the lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged,” Shehu said in the statement.