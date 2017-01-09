Accused judge, Justice Ademola seeks accelerated hearing in corruption case

A Federal High Court judge, Adeniyi Ademola, accused of corruption, has asked for an accelerated hearing into his ongoing trial earlier scheduled to continue January 18.

Mr. Ademola and his wife, Olubowale, who is currently the Lagos State Head of service, were arraigned on an 11-count charge on December 13.

The duo were accused of committing acts of criminal conspiracy to receive gratification contrary to section 26 (1) (C) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, and punishable under the same section.

According to the first count of the charge, they allegedly conspired to collect gratification from a company, Joe Agi and associates, belonging to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi, to the tune of N30 million, in March 2015.

They were brought before justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Mr. Ademola approached the court on Monday with a fresh application for an accelerated hearing.

The counsel the Federal Government, Segun Jegede, however informed the court of his client’s resolve to amend the charge to include Mr. Agi.

He prayed the court for time to allow his client amend the charge.

Mr. Jegede said the amended charge should be ready by Tuesday at the latest.

Consequently, the judge, Jude Okeke, adjourned the matter till January 11 for presentation of the amended charge.

The judge added that the case would be slated for daily hearing, after Mr. Agi has been arraigned, from January 16 to 18.

