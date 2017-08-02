ACPN denies endorsing Andy Uba for Anambra governorship

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has disassociated itself from the purported endorsement by of Sen. Andy Uba by some fifteen political parties, describing it as a “blackmail of the highest order.”

ACPN National Chairman Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, while reacting to the media reports that his party and others endorsed the governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) told newsmen in an interview on Tuesday in Abuja that it qas not possible for his party to endorse candidate of another party when ACPN is preparing to participate in the election.

“It is false. There is no where I sat with anybody or with a group of political party endorse Sen. Andy Uba. In this game, it is not possible for a political party to endorse candidate of other political party.

“If we want to endorse a candidate it must be known to all, we must all sat together in a meeting and look at the pros and coins but situation whereby someone just go behind us to purportedly support a candidate on behalf of our party is bad and I see it as a cheap blackmail. It is an attempt nit only to blackmail the party to reduce our chances in Anambra governorship election but also to blackmail the leadership of the party.”

Chief Galadima, who said that he has never met Sen. Andy Uba physically, added that if his party were going to endorse anybody it will be made known to all the state chapters.

“I don’t know Chief Andy Uba and I have never met him. So is it possible for me to participate in a meeting and endorse someone qho is not known to me? It is not possible.

“We want to clearly state that ACPN has not in anyway endorse Sen. Andy Uba and as a matter of fact we don’t know him. If we are going to endorse anybody it must be known not only to the party at national level but even the state chapters must be carried along, we will look at it, will it be in the interest of the party? If it is not we will go out of it. In fact, I’m just hearing about it.”