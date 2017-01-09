Adeboye’s resignation: Buhari fires, FRCN boss, Obaze

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Jim Obazee, Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Obazee’s sack was announced on Monday via a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The statement, which did not state reason’s for his removal, disclosed that Daniel Asopokhai, a patner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at PricewaterHouseCoopers, had been appointed to take over from him. Asopkohai is a graduate of the University of Lagos and University of Pretoria.

In another shakeup at the council, President Buhari appointed Adedotun Sulaiman as Chairman of the council. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.

As part of the restructuring of the council, President Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organizations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.

The sack of Obazee is coming on the heels of the furore generated by Saturday’s resignation of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as the leader of the church in Nigeria. Announcing his stepping down to surprised church members, Adeboye had cited the corporate governance code for Not for Profit Organisations, which stipulates a mandatory retirement age of 70 years or 20 years leadership for leaders of the organisations covered by the law.

The resignation of the highly regarded pastor had generated heated debate around the country with many RCCG members and other Christian faithful accusing the Federal Government of meddling in spiritual matters.

Aside the angst displayed by Christian faithful, Nigerian Times checks reveal that in directing churches, mosques and other NGOs to comply with the code, Obazee had disregarded the directive of Enelamah who had asked him to stay action on enforcement of the code, which some organisations had raised issues with with regards to some of its provisions. The minister had urged Obazee to hold on to enable him have a session with stakeholders to address the issues. Obazee’s disregard of the ministerial order is thought to have played a key role in his sack particularly as the reaction to Adeboye’s resignation has attracted criticisms to the Buhari administration.