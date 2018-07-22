Adeleke, the Osun PDP guber flagbearer who danced his way into politics

Summarise the story of Ademola Adeleke in the words “from grace to glory” and you won’t be far from the truth.

Adeleke, senator representing Osun west senatorial district, on Saturday won the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his state.

The 58-year-old senator defeated his closest challenger, Akin Ogunbiyi, to emerge the flagbearer of the PDP for the September 22 governorship election.

Adeleke won by a close margin, securing 1569 votes while Ogunbiyi had 1562.

EARLY LIFE

Ademola Adeleke was born to the family of Ayoola Adeleke and Nnena Esther Adeleke, on May 13, 1960, in Enugu.

He commenced his primary education at Methodist Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, after which he relocated to Old Oyo state and attended Nawarudeen Primary School, Ikire. He progressed to The Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Ede, also in the then Old Oyo state, and later moved to Muslim Grammar School, Ede.He later left Nigeria to study criminology at Jacksonville State University, Alabama, US.

DANCING SENATOR

Adeleke is renowned for his ability to bust a move whenever the occasion demands it, earning him the name ‘dancing senator’. He was given the nickname when he did his victory dance upon winning the senatorial seat.

Adeleke said in an interview that he dances to make political campaigns interesting and as a means of exercise.

He also said he taught Davido and his children how to dance.

“My kids got it (dancing) from me, Sina Rambo and B-Red and of course my nephew, Davido. I train them and as a matter of fact, they will tell me that Dad, we can’t catch up with you. I love dancing,” he had said.



MADE SARAKI SAD

Senate President Bukola Saraki said he was saddened by Adeleke’s defection to the PDP.

“I was filled with emotions today as I swore in the brother of Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke as senator representing Osun south. I’m sure that my late friend, his family, good people of Ede and Osun West Senatorial District are delighted that the legacy of ‘Guv’ can continue. I am sure my departed colleague will, in his grave, be happy and filled with joy today and always,” Saraki had said.

“My only sadness is that senator Ademola Adeleke is not coming in as an APC member. This is the result of mishandling of the pre-election matters by our party. I hope Senator Ademola Adeleke will very soon return to his natural fold, the APC, where he rightly belongs.”

Adeleke had defected from the APC to run as the opposition party’s flagbearer a few days to the bye-election.

He was set to contest the primary in the APC unopposed after his opponent, Mudashiru Hussein, was disqualified by the screening committee headed by Sanusi Rikiji, speaker of the Zamfara assembly.

However, a day later, the national working committee of the APC cleared Hussien to contest the primary and Adeleke subsequently defected.