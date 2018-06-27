Afenifere: No plot of land in Yoruba land available for cattle ranching

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has opposed the federal government’s plan to establish cattle ranches around the country.

After its monthly meeting held on Tuesday, the organisation urged south-west governors to reject the request to cede land for ranching.

In a communique read by Yinka Odumakin, its national publicity secretary, Afenifere said cattle-rearing is a private business and described the plan to create ranches as an “imperialist agenda”.

The group said: “No plot of land in Yoruba land will be available for such cattle ranch and no governor should cede any land for such.”

Afenifere also said it was “distressed” by the response of the federal government to the recent killings in Plateau state.

The group cricitised the reaction of the Miyetti Allah which had said the killings were in retaliation for the loss of cows.

“We are devastated by the genocide that took place in Plateau State on Sunday in which over 200 deaths occurred, by eyewitnesses accounts, but the police admitted 100,” the communique read.

“These wanton killings and official irresponsibility portray Nigeria as a barbaric entity. We, the Yoruba, are pained living in the same space with the bestial elements who kill innocent people in cruel manner.

“The images of children killed mercilessly with open skulls make anyone with human blood flowing in his or her veins to shrink. We are further distressed that the response of President Muhammadu Buhari to the murder of hundreds of our citizens did not attract a word of sympathy or regret.

“It is very infuriating that the President’s response and that of Miyetti Allah appeared to have been authored from the same laptop. The Chairman of the North Central zone of Miyetti Allah, Danladi Ciroma, said the attacks were a retaliation for the loss of 300 cows.”