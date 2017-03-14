After fresh killings, gov orders herdsmen out of Benue community

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has given Fulani herdsmen in Tombo-Mbalagh, Buruku local government area of the state, a two-day ultimatum to leave the area.

Ortom gave the order while ascertaining the damage which herdsmen inflicted on the community.

His visit to the place on Monday, followed attacks carried out by the herdsmen over the weekend.

Eight bodies were recovered, while three persons were missing, according to Justina Sorkaa, sole administrator for the council area.

But Bashir Makama, the state police commissioner, said six persons died in the attack.

Ortom said he had directed security agencies as a matter of urgency to lead herdsmen out of the area for peace to reign.

He said the herdsmen must leave since they were not welcomed by the unarmed inhabitants of the area.

Most people in Benue state were disarmed through the amnesty programme executed by the Ortom administration in 2015.

Ortom encouraged the people to remain law abiding by reporting for appropriate action, any breach of peace by the herdsmen.

“Some of the displaced persons have moved in with their relations in Buruku town and those who do not have anywhere to go are with us in an improvised IDP camp here at St Peter’s Anglican Primary School, Imenger,” Sorkaa said.