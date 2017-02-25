After reorganising NCAA, FG appoints three new directors at FAAN

The federal government has appointed three new directors and a general manager at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN’s acting general manager, disclosed this in a statement.

The development comes after all the directors at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) were relieved of their appointments.

Yakubu said those newly appointed are: U.S.A. Sadiq, director of security services (DSS), Rabiu Yadudu, director of airport operations (DAO), and Salisu Daura, director of maintenance and engineering.

He added that Aniefiok Umoh was also appointed as general manager, finance.

He said the management and staff of FAAN welcomed the new directors and general manager and looked forward to a good working relationship that will “add value to the system”.

In October 2016, all but one of the directors and 21 general managers at FAAN were sacked over irregular appointment.

SOURCE: The Cable