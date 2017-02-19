AFYDEF cautions Nigerians against inciting statements

… to train 50 students on countering extremism online

The African Youth International Development Foundation (AFYDEF) has cautioned Nigerians against the use of inciting and inflammatory utterances both on social media and the conventional media, saying all efforts should be channel toward building the nation to an enviable level.

This is even as it is set to train 50 students on countering extremism with the use of the social media aim at reducing or eradicating violence and extremism from the society.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of the “Youth Action In Peace Building And Conflict Resolution,” project themed “Say No to Violence Extremism in Abuja, the Acting country director, Miss Opeyemi Aderinto, said the AFYDEF project which is part of the Peer to Peer: Facebook Global Digital Challenge (P2P) Spring 2017, programme meant to counter all hate and violence speeches on social media is working to mobilize youths in Nigeria and other parts of the world to “Say No to Violence Extremism.

She said hate speeches will only aggravate the current volatile situation hence should not be encouraged as the effect could last long and devastating.

“We are strengthening the capacity of young people to protect their communities and discourage their peers from giving into violence. AFYIDEF has made tremendous impact through counseling and social reintegration of young people displaced by insurgency in Nigeria.

“We have commenced activities leading to the launching of the Youth Campaign Against Violence (YOCAVI) and wish to use the P2P project as a strong platform for mobilizing young people across the world to join the Global Campaign Against Violence.

“We believe that youths have critical roles to play in peace building and conflict resolution; after all, it is the young people that are used to perpetrate violence across the globe,” she said.

As part of its outreach programme, Ope said upon invitation by EVP, AFYIDEF will be involving in online training on P2P programme of EVP

“Therefore peer 2 peer challenging extremism is another for AFYDEF to build on the campaign train tagged Youth Action in Peace Building and conflict resolution launched in a side event organized by AFYIDEF during the Geneva Peace Week in Geneva, Switzerland last year.

“Through this program, AFYIDEF aims at eradicating extremism in our society. In Nigeria today, Boko Haram happen to be the major extremist group while youths are the most affected, therefore there is need to work to ensure that we reduce this to the barest minimum and belief it is achievable.

Speaking on the Peer to Peer project, she said it is aimed at responding to the proliferation of hateful and extremist content online by mobilizing individuals to create local and community based social media campaigns that will challenge hateful and extremist rhetoric, and refocus attention on positive alternatives.

She added that this includes efforts to build awareness, educate, build cohesion, and directly countering hateful and extremist narratives.

“The Peer 2 Peer: Facebook Global Digital Challenge (P2P) seeks to be a part of that solution, by empowering the very people affected by hateful and extremist content on social media, young people – to provide student-led alternatives to the hate and extremism they see in their communities around the world,” she explained.