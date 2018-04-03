Again Buhari returning to UK — but on annual vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari will be returning to the United Kingdom but this time around for his annual vacation.

Last year, Buhari spent up to 154 days in the UK treating an undisclosed ailment.

He returned to the country on August 19, 2017. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo acted while the president was away.

A source told TheCable that preparations are in top gear for the president’s departure.

The source added that during his stay in London, the president will participate at the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, and Windsor Castle between April 16 and April 20.

The presidency is yet to release a statement on Buhari’s London trip.

