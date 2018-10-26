Aiteo Cup Final Fallout: Eagles coach, Rohr robbed in Asaba

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has lost his wallet containing his Samsung 8 Android telephone and his credit cards/work permit that enables him to visit Nigeria legally anytime there is need to be with the Super Eagles or meet officially with his employers- the Nigeria Football Federation.

A disappointed Franco-German football tactician who spoke with SportingLife.ng on Thursday afternoon however begged the person that either stole the wallet or found it to please return it to him through the Police inAsaba, Delta State or better still through his employers the NFF.

Rohr also promised monetary rewards for whoever found the wallet because it contained valuable contacts most especially work permit that enables him to enter Nigeria without hiccups from the Nigerian Immigration.

“I lost my wallet containing my Samsung 8 and my visa visiting card just after the Aiteo Cup final in Asaba on Wednesday.

“I was trying to exit the stadium but the fans were many pushing and running up and down. So I didn’t know the time my wallet was stolen. I am appealing to whoever took it to please return it to me because I am also a Nigerian by working with our darling Super Eagles.

‘The documents are very vital for my work with the Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation. We still have many qualifying and other friendly matches to play and I won’t be able to do the work without the items. I will personally reward whoever help find the wallet with the items in it”, Rohr told SportingLife.ng.