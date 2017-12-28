Ambode appoints Onibon as MOCPED Acting Provost

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday approved the appointment of Dr. Nosiru Olajide Onibon as the Acting Provost of the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Noforija, Epe.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh in a statement on Thursday said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Onibon’s appointment follows the demise of the former Provost, Professor Olurotimi Sikiru Akeusola who passed on early this year.

Born on October 13, 1967, Onibon attended Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School Epe (1974-1980), before proceeding to Alaro Community High School, Iraye-Oke also in Epe (1980-1985).

He bagged his First Degree in Arts, Arabic Language and Literature from the Lagos State University (1992) and then his M.sc in International Relations (1998) and Arabic Language Studies (2000) from the University of Ibadan and Lagos State University respectively.

The Acting Provost also holds a Ph.D in Arabic Language Studies from the International Islamic University, Malaysia and has published many research publications and books.

Bank-Olemoh in his statement also expressed confidence that given his qualifications and prior experience, Dr. Onibon will transition well into his new position as the Acting Provost and capably manage the affairs of the institution.