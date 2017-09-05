AMCON denies knowledge of Ethiopia’s bid to take over Arik Air

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has denied any on going discussion with Ethiopian airline to render any service to it.

The Corporation is reacting to claims and counterclaims in the media that conclusions have been reached by Nigerian government and Ethiopian airline to take over technical services of Arik Air.

But AMCON in a statement by its spokesperson, Jude Nwuzor , said it is not ‘aware of any current discussion or negotiation with the management of Ethiopian Airlines regarding Arik Air Limited (Arik)’.

Acconding to Nwuzor, ‘Arik was placed in receivership last February, following the airline’s inability to repay debts in excess of N300 billion to AMCON and other creditors in Nigeria and around the world. It is on record that the Receivership Team has within the period stabilised the operations of the airline, marked by stability of schedules; improved On-Time-Performance (OTP) and revamped customer service among others. Today, the Airline has regained its dominance as the most reliable carrier in the country with growing passenger patronage and confidence’.

He said the general public and all stakeholders will be kept duly informed on issues relating to the airline’s divestment plan.